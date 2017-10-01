KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Ijaz Ahmad Khan has inspected civic arrangements made for the mourners here in District East. DC East Nadeem Abro, DMC-E Chairman Mueed Anwar, Traffic police and other concerned officials accompanied the commissioner on the occasion, said a statement issued here on Saturday. Chairman Mueed Anwar in his briefing to the commissioner said that civic arrangements had been completed in the district for the mourners.

He further said that besides medical facilities, drinking water was also available in the main camp.