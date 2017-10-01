Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions have made it mandatory for every Muslim to keep the banner of truth aloft and resist oppression and falsehood even in the most hostile circumstances.

In a message issued here on Saturday in connection with Yom-e-Ashur, to be observed today, he said that Imam Hussain would also be remembered in history for redefining the meanings of life and death on one hand and victor and vanquished on the other.

“Today Imam Hussain is alive and victorious, while his tormentors are dead and vanquished,” he commented.

He said that tyranny and falsehood appeared from time to time under different garbs and Hussain is needed at every point of time in history. “In our times, falsehood and oppression have raised their heads in the garb of religiosity,” he said, and added, “We need to emulate the standards of resistance set by Imam Hussain.”

“Let us, therefore, reiterate our resolve today that we shall neither submit before oppression and injustice nor will let the evil hold its sway,” the PPP chairman said, and added, “On this day we pay homage to the immortal martyrs of Karbala. May Allah be pleased with them all.”

CM’s message on Yom-e-Ashur

In a separate message, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that tears are in all eyes over the sacrifices rendered in Karbala and over the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He said that Muharram gives the message of patience, tolerance, sacrifice and standing against evil forces. “The month also shows the testing times faced by the family of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and how they succeeded in their mission through extraordinary bravery and valour,” he said.

He further said that Imam Hussain (RA)’s sacrifices in the battle of Karbala had no comparisons in the history of mankind. “Imam had inherited the message of truth from his maternal grandfather, holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which will be remembered for centuries,” he explained.

He also urged people from all sects to pay homage to this sacrifice and stand united against all conspiracies against Islam.

The CM said that foolproof security arrangements had been made in and around the routes of all processions and imambargahs and strict surveillance was being done in order to counter any untoward incident in the province.

He also asked masses to keep unity in their ranks and cooperate with law enforcing authorities in order to foil any act of terror.