KARACHI - Rangers have seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from Orangi Town allegedly belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L). According to Ranger’s spokesman, the law enforcement agency conducted a raid on MQM-London’s office, situated on the back side of a public park in Orangi Town Sector Seven-C, on the basis of intelligence reports and recovered a large quantity of weapons dumped in a store.

The spokesman alleged that MQM-London had hidden arms and ammunition in the office with the intention to carry out terror acts in the metropolis. The weapons seized included one SMG, one Kalashnikov and one 22-bore rifle and hundreds of bullets. On the other hand, Rangers carried out operation in Sarjani Town and Mahmoodabad areas and arrested two accused including an alleged MQM-London extortionist.