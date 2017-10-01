MIRPURKHAS - PPP Senator Hari Ram Kishori Lal has said that he wishes to change Mirpurkhas into a modern city and for this purpose dozens of his development schemes, including those related to drainage and sewerage, of worth Rs3 billion, are being completed at a brisk pace. He was talking to a delegation of local journalists at his village near Bilaro Shakh on Saturday.

He recalled that floods in 2011 had devastated infrastructure of the city after which few roads were constructed. “However, I had resolved then to introduce more development schemes in the city without any discrimination,” he said, and added, “As a result today schemes are being completed within their stipulated time due to my strict directives to the concerned departments.”

The senator admitted that the four water supply schemes, he had launched, had failed to fulfill the requirements of the citizens, but said this was due to increasing population of the city.

“As a result, I have decided to launch another water supply scheme, which will be completed at the estimated cost of Rs620 million, and has the capacity of storing 3 million gallons of water,” Kishori Lal said, and added after its completion water shortage in the city would be over.

He said that Mirpurkhas was his city, and therefore he had requested PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari to focus more on the development of the city.

He requested the citizens to cooperate with the government in order to ensure completion of the schemes on time.