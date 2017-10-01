SHIKARPUR - Shikarpur district has been declared most sensitive after Karachi because it has witnessed five suicide blasts since 2010.

Central Imambargah Karbla Moula, Dargah Marri Sharif, village Napeerabad, Toll Plaza near Shikarpur bypass and Khanpur Imambargah have been the scenes of terror attacks by banned outfits, which claimed 84 innocent lives and left dozens injured.

In this connection, security arrangements have been further tightened on 8, 09, and 10th of Muharam by Pak Army, Rangers and Police, while checkposts have been set up at all the entry and exit points of the district to cope with any untoward incident.

General Officer Commanding [GOC] Pano Aqil Major General Zafarullah Khan, Commissioner Larkana Ghulam Abbas Baloch went various parts of Shikarpur city and reviewed security arrangements and expressed their satisfaction over foolproof arrangements.

Security arrangements have been further tightened at six imambargahs of the district, which have been declared most sensitive by the security agencies. These are Central Imambargah Karbla Moula Lakhidar, Imambargah Punj Pir, Imambargah Pir Jhangle Shah, Imambargah Kazmia, Imambargah Hyderi and Imambargah Lakhi Ghulam Shah.

Police have increased their patrolling across the district to maintain law and order situation. Shikarpur Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza told reporters that 54 CCTV cameras had been installed at sensitive places in the city to keep an eye on suspects and miscreants, while the district administration was also responsible for implementing the code of conduct issued by the Sindh government for Muharam, adding that it was the prime responsibility of every citizen to inform police and other law enforcement agencies about suspected persons. “No one would be allowed to take law into his own hands,” he resolved.

On the other hand, all cellular phone services were suspending on 8th Muharram, and will remain suspended till 10th of Muharram.