KARACHI - Senior Officers of Special Security Unit (SSU) Sindh Police visited the residence of 28 martyred Commandos and distributed Eid-ul-Azha gifts among their families. Eid gifts were also distributed among the families of late 16 SSU Commandos who passed away during service, a press release said here Thursday.

The senior officers on the order of Commandant Special Security Unit Maqsood Ahmed, visited the residences of martyred and late personnel of Special Security Units as per tradition of the Unit and presented gifts including cash among the families. The Commandant in his message on the occasion said “they made immense contribution in the line of their duties and their dedication and commitment”.

The Eid gifts were presented among the families of martyred commandos living in Karachi and interior Sindh.

The families of SSU Commandos appreciated the efforts of the SSU officers for remembering them on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.