KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday telephoned the provincial ministers and chief secretary from Saudi Arabia where he has gone to perform Hajj, and gave them necessary instructions for addressing people’s grievances arising out of ongoing heavy rains.

The CM, just after listening to Hajj sermon, telephoned Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Syed Nasir Shah and asked them to visit those areas of the city where the rainwater had accumulated and get these cleared.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro told the chief minister that he, along with Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, had visited various parts of the city and had cleared KDA Chowrangi, Mohsin Bhopali Underpass in District Central and had also inspected the situation at Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tariq Road and University Road from where the rainwater was disposed of through the drains constructed alongside these roads.

The chief minister also talked to Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro and urged him to declare emergency at all the government hospitals, dispensaries and other such facilities to help the people.

“I am also worried about the sacrificial animals,” he said, and urged Mendhro to pass on his directives to the Directorate of Veterinary to make necessary arrangements for cattle’s vaccination.

The chief minister also talked to Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon on telephone and received briefing from him about the city’s plight due to heavy rains.

He asked him to mobilise PDMA and other departments to help people face the situation.

Murad also spoke to the staff deputed at the Complaint Cell of the CM House and asked about the nature of complaints they were receiving and the ratio of their solutions.

MINISTERS VISIT CITY

Provincial Ministers Jam Khan Shoro and Syed Nasir Shah visited various parts of the city and issued necessary directives to the DMCs and Water Board for the disposal of rainwater accumulated in low lying areas.

Shoro said that during the last one and half years, the provincial government was working to remove encroachments alongside the drains.

Talking about the Gujjar Nullah, Shoro said that around 13,000 encroachments alongside it had been removed and width of the nullah, which had shrunk to four feet, had been widened. “Now although the Gujjar Nullah is clean, work is still going on,” he said.

Talking about Mahmoodabad Nullah, Shoro said that about 8985 encroachments had been removed from its sides.

“Similarly, Picher Nullah has also been cleansed. And the work is still in progress,” he added.

It may be noted here that the provincial government, during the concluding months of the last fiscal year, had given to the KMC Rs500 million for cleaning of the nullahs.

The DMCs had also been given Rs100 million each for the removal of encroachments.

“This shows that they have not done their work,” Shoro said.

Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that though he did not blame any local body, “But I am of the opinion that no issue would arise if local bodies do their work properly,” he said, and added that he and Shoro had briefed the CM on their visits to the affected areas of the city.