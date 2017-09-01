KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government to officially contact the American administration on the issue of detention of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

In a letter sent to the foreign minister Khawaja Asif, she said that the coming Eid would be the 30th Eid of Aafia that she would spend in illegal detention. She said the continuous detention of the daughter of the nation for a crime that she did not commit is the source of shame and humiliation for the nation and county.

Dr Fowzia said that from 2008 to 2017 the Pakistani rulers missed several chances of the repatriation of Aafia, adding now no more chance in this regard should be missed. She said the allegations and pressure of American President Donald Trump on Pakistan is not without some reasons. She said that he has also started to adopt the old tactics of applying pressure on Pakistan to get his demands accepted. She said however the nation is happy that for the first time a courageous policy has been adopted by the Pakistani leadership.

She said that Americans on various occasions had applied pressure on Pakistan but this is the first time in the history of Pakistan that the national leadership has rejected the material aid and preferred the nation pride. She regretted that for last two years the family has not given a chance to talk to her on telephone. She said as the PML-N government is completing the final year of its term and it is necessary that now it should fulfill the promise of its leader Mian Nawaz Sharif. She said we have already requested that the record of any talks on action on official level during the period of the sitting government or in the period of the former government should be provided to the lawyers of Aafia.