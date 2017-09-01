MIRPURKHAS - Heavy rain lashed the city and other towns of the district on Thursday, leading to accumulation of water on main roads and streets causing great hardships to the people.

The rain also affected Eid shopping as well as the sale of sacrificial animals in the cattle market.

Intermittent rain also damaged cotton, chili as well as other crops, while the water reportedly entered various areas of the city as municipal staff failed to drain it out.

The power supply remained suspended for a considerable period of time as a result of which water pumping machines became dysfunctional.

The water level in low-lying areas is rising day by day due to heavy rains and is posing serious threats to nearby residential areas. On the other hand, wheat stock in food department’s godowns, covered in plastic sheets, is lying out in open, and may be spoiled if more rain falls. Already two-feet of water is accumulated in godowns.

Similarly, poor sanitary condition has resulted in the overflow of sewage water from chocked gutters and nullahs at different places.

Likewise, growers have complained that they have suffered big losses due to rains.

The downpour has also damaged roads in Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Tando Jan Muhammad, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Jhurbi, Jhilori, Khaan, Sindhri, Phuladyyoon, Hingorno etc.

People have demanded the chief minister and other concerned authorities to ensure that stagnant water is drained out and that the city is kept neat and clean.