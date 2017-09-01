KARACHI - Glowing tributes were paid to Dr Ruth Pfau, the Leprosy healer and a symbol of selflessness and devotion to Leprosy patients, at a memorial meeting held at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here on Thursday. Dr Pfau passed away in recent past.

Prof Adib Rizvi while recounting the services of Dr Pfau said that she served the most vulnerable people of the society by treating the leprosy patients.

He said Dr Pfau devoted last fifty years to fight against leprosy in the country and her tireless services enabled Pakistan to become a Leprosy free country in 1996 as declared by WHO.

SIUT Director, while highlighting Dr Pfau’s meritorious services, said in the early years of Pakistan, leprosy was considered to be a taboo rather than disease and leprosy patients were ostracized but the exemplary care and affection displayed by Dr Pfau added a new chapter of service to humanity.

Speakers who expressed their views showered tributes to the iconic German physician included Professor Adib Rizvi Director SIUT, prominent journalist Ms Zubeida Mustafa, Vice Consul of Germany, Mervyn Lobo and Dr Mutahir Zia from Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre.

Other speakers pointed out that by heading the National Leprosy Program and setting up Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre, she changed the life of leprosy patients from misery to a meaningful and happy life. They also appreciated that Dr Pfau always identified herself as a Pakistani and also maintained that if she were to be born again she would want to be born in Pakistan.

They said the strength of Pakistan resides in the work done by heroes like Dr Pfau who spent their entire life for the cause of humanity and service to the disenfranchised segment of the society.