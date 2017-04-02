KARACHI - The Sindh Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey has revealed that 42 percent of children below five are subjected to stunted growth, meaning they weigh less than standard 42 kilogrammes.

The survey was carried out by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the Bureau of Statistics Planning and Development of Sindh. The survey disclosed that 30 percent of children were below standard weight. Similarly, it has been observed that 29 percent of mothers did not breastfeed their children until six month after birth. Sindh Nutrition Support Programme Manager Dr Mazhar said there were multiple reasons for stunted growth like premature birth, early age marriages and absence of clean drinking water and bathrooms among many others. He stated that the nutrition programme was being run in nine districts of Sindh under which 270 lady workers had been appointed. Screening of 451,138 children has shown that 19,132 children are suffering from malnutrition and 18,905 from diarrhoea.