KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for MQM founder Altaf Hussain and senior leader Farooq Sattar in a provocative speech case.

The court also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of MQM leaders Khushbakht Shujaat, Junaid Lakhani and Amin Ul Haqq.

The anti-terrorism court heard one of the 27 cases involving incendiary August 22 speech of MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

Accused Mehfooz Yar Khan, Qamar Mansoor, Sathi Ishaq and Amjadullah were produced in the court. However, the verdict was not announced due to judge's absence. Hearing of the case registered in Azizabad police station was adjourned till April 7.