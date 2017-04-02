KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the federal government to allocate complete share of K-IV project in the next budget so that it can be completed by end of February 2018.

He said this while talking to Frontier Works Organisation Director General Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal who called on him along with his delegation at Chief Minister’s House on Saturday. Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro also attended the meeting.

The FWO director general said that work on the Rs25 billion K-IV project, phase-I, was in progress on a war footing. The phase-II of the project, which is purely of mechanical and electrical nature, has yet to begin.

The chief minister said the Sindh government had to release Rs12.5 billion for the project. Of this amount, Rs6 billion has to be released in fiscal year 2016-17 and Rs3 billion has been released, he said. The remaining amount is being released, he added.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that in the next budget his government would allocate Rs6.5 billion, which means it would complete payment of its share of the cost of the project. He urged the federal government to allocate the remaining amount for the project in the next budget. The federal government allocated Rs1 billion in fiscal year 2016-17 for the project, but released just Rs400 million.

The chief minister also reviewed progress of work on Karachi-Thatta dual carriageway. The chief minister appreciated the pace of work and urged Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro to sign an agreement with FWO for the K-IV phase so that mechanical and electrical work like installation of pumping stations could be started in August. "I want this project to be completed by February 2018," he said.