GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH - Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah said on Saturday that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave Pakistan the 1973 Constitution and nuclear technology, empowered the youth, established heavy industry, developed agriculture, enacted labour laws and made poor peasants owners of their land through land reforms.

Talking to media persons at his residence here, he said that Bhutto fought for the rights of the downtrodden and opened jobs for the jobless educated youth in different departments. He was a great politician who made Pakistan prosperous with revolutionary steps, he added.

Shah said that Bhutto's philosophy still ruled hearts of people. Benazir Bhutto truly followed in the footsteps of her father, he added. He said that ZA Bhutto had rendered great sacrifices for democracy and given political wisdom and right of votes to people, farmers, labourers and marginalised communities. He said that people from across the country would reach Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana in big caravans to pay homage to the charismatic leader and founder chairman of the PPP on his 38th death anniversary.

Separately, Shah congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS). In a message congratulating the newly-elected body, Shah extended his full cooperation and reiterated his resolve to continue to facilitate the growth of independent and responsible media in Pakistan. He said that media had indeed a profound ability to educate people and help them form a learned opinion on issues of national importance. Earlier, Shah paid a visit to an examination centre in Sukkur during ongoing annual examinations of SSC Part I and II.

On the occasion, Shah said that education was a power and the educated youth could play its due role in development and progress of the country. He said that knowledge and merit were vital for character building and personality development.

Shah advised the students to refrain from using unfair means and firmly believe in merit. He expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements for the examinations.