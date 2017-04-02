KARACHI - Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain has said that his real estate giant will not take over Karachi’s Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim “until all stakeholders agree on this issue”. “We will not take over this park until all stakeholders, including the mayor of Karachi, agree to hand it over to us,” he said on Twitter.

The Sindh government has handed over Bagh Ibne Qasim to Bahria Town for 10 years. The move has drawn anger from Sindh’s main opposition party Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have also opposed the move, which the provincial authorities claimed would save funds and encourage private organisations to carry out social work and public service.

Talking to media, Malik Riaz asserted that Bahria Town was planning to spend millions on restoration and maintenance of the park without any commercial activity or interest, but now his organisation had no interest in the project. “Only for the sake of Allah’s blessing, we wanted to restore this park, but I have now refused to own it due to politicking,” the real estate tycoon said.

“This is really unfortunate to see so much propaganda against our humble venture for Karachi. Our aim is to convert Bagh Ibne Qasim into a state of the art recreational family park… We have no commercial interests,” he clarified on Twitter.