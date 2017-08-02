KARACHI - A meeting of Sindh’s Apex Committee in Karachi was postponed in the light of the unavailability of the governor and chief minister.

Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza, Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja and Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed were to attend the meeting — to be held at the CM House under the chair of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah— to discuss the progress of the National Action Plan (NAP) and other security-related issues of the province.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair — who is presently in Islamabad owing to the election of the new prime minister — will remain absent from the meeting.