KARACHI - Special campaign for eradication of polio virus from local environs will commence on Thursday at 13 high risk union councils in three different districts of Karachi.

Commissioner of Karachi, Ejaz Ahmed Khan chaired a meeting here Tuesday in this regard to finalize the arrangements for special polio vaccination campaign aimed at covering 341,000 under five children against virus induced crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioners of Karachi East, West and Central on the occasion assured to duly facilitate the 1000 teams of vaccinators being engaged in the exercise scheduled for areas considered difficult in terms of refusals and frequent mobility of families to and from other parts of the country.

Deputy Commissioner, Karachi - East, Nadeem Ahmed Abro, Deputy Commissioner, Karachi - west, Asif Jamil and Deputy Commissioner, Karachi - Central, Fariduddin Mustafa sharing details of the arrangements being made to make the campaign successful said community activists and religious leaders from these 13 high risk UCs are also being taken on board.

All out efforts were said to be made to achieve public confidence and ensure optimum OPV coverage of under five children in the selected UCs.

Coordinator, Emergency Operation Centre for polio eradication in Sindh, Fayyaz Jatoi and coordinator Karachi Polio Task Force were of unanimous opinion that the special campaign will help boost the immunity of children, in the high risk areas, against polio virus.

Karachi Commissioner urged the concerned officials not to resort to any complacency at any level that may leave any under five child deprived of his or her right to the vaccine against crippling disease.