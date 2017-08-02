KARACHI - Three key suspects of Lyari gang war were taken into custody by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) during raids conducted here in various areas of Lyari late Monday night, sources said.

The detainees identified as Hanif, Zeeshan (alias Danish), and Munir – were wanted in numerous cases, including murder, attempted murder, and involvement in bomb blasts, sources added.

All three suspects, who, as it turns out, belong to the Zahid Ladla group, have confessed to killing an important political figure, sources explained, adding that weapons, as well as a large amount of contraband, were recovered from the detainees.

In addition, a street criminal was arrested during a search operation conducted near Gizri here late Monday night, police officials stated, adding that weapons were seized from the detainees.

Police also took into custody a drug-seller during a raid carried out in Clifton late Monday night. Authorities mentioned that contraband was recovered from the arrested suspect.

Meanwhile, a drug-seller was arrested during a search operation conducted late Monday night in Nawabshah city’s PS B-Section area, police officials said.

Almost 40 kilograms of hashish was recovered from the detained suspect, who was identified as Javed, police stated.

Authorities added that the detainee has been involved in various crimes, including the murder of his father-in-law.