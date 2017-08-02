KARACHI - A gas filling shop was gutted into fire when a fire broke out after an explosion in the gas cylinder in the limits of Docks police station on Tuesday. Following the incident, fire tenders from different departments including Karachi Port Trust and Pakistan Maritimes immediately reached the site and participated in the fire extinguish work. At least six fire tenders participated in the operation and the firefighters took at least four hours to douse the fire completely. The fire also engulfed and turned a fishing boat into ashes.

Police officials also reached the site and collected the evidences. Police officials said that the fire broke out at a LPG gas cylinder shop while filling a gas into a cylinder. The cylinder exploded with a loud bang and caused of fire.

Fire brigade spokesperson said that initially two fire tenders were rushed to the fire site, however, later four more fire tenders from different organisations were sent to the fire site. He said that one more cylinder was exploded with a loud bang while the firefighters were busy in extinguishing the fire while the remaining cylinders were moved to a safe place by firefighters.

The spokesperson said that no loss of life was reported in a fire. Police officials said that no case was registered as the initial investigations suggest that the fire broke out accidently.