KARACHI - A massive traffic jam was reported on Shahrah-e-Pakistan following a protest held by a large number of women over the missing workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) on Tuesday evening.

A large number of protesters, particularly women gathered at Liaquatabad No 10 on Tuesday evening and staged a protest against the forced disappearance on their loved ones belonging to MQM-L which also caused a massive traffic jams.

The women protesters having placards into their hands also chanted slogans against the forced disappearance of the loved ones on political basis. Besides chanting slogans against the forced disappearance of their loved ones, the protesters also shouted slogans in favour of their party chief Altaf Hussain.

The protesters, however, demanded high authorities to play their role in bringing their loved ones back to their homes who went missing during Karachi operation that began on September 5, 2013 following the directives of the then prime minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Extra contingent of law enforcers had reached the protest site following the protest.

DSP Irfan Kobra said that the protesters, however, were later dispersed after peaceful negotiations.