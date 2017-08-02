KARACHI - Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rapid Response Force (RRF Sindh), Dr Amin Yousufzai here on Tuesday reviewed measures adopted by police department for the security of Chinese nationals residing in different parts of the province.

The meeting along with other police officers was also attended by Consular Attache of China in Karachi, Dong Xue and representatives of Chinese companies, not related to CPEC as well as their sponsors comprising members of local business communities.

DIG Yousufzai said presence of a sizable number of Chinese nationals associated with different Chinese business groups and companies besides those contributing to joint ventures in collaboration with private businesses of Pakistan demanded special measures for their safety.

Mentioning that these friends from China were other than those delivering in varied capacities for CPEC related projects, the RRF - Sindh chief said the standard operating procedure (SOP) has already been developed as integral part of security package for foreign guests. This, he said is being streamlined for efficient implementation at each and every level.

Dr Amin Yousufzai said geo-political situation in the region and evolving situation in some of the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, demanded extreme caution and care towards security of foreigners predominantly Chinese nationals in general along with professionals residing in the country.

Provincial government realizing its responsibility in this regard has already developed foolproof security scheme for the foreigners, he said and sought cooperation of the Consulate General of China in this regard.

RRF chief of provincial police requested the consulate officials to keep into loop the RRF of Sindh police department about arrival, departure as well as details of residence and mobility of their nationals staying in any part of Sindh thus enabling police to ensure needed security cover to them.

DIG Yousufzai also sought details of the sponsors of these Chinese citizens coupled with provision of list of comprising contact number of RRF officers and Chinese nationals as well as their sponsors.

It was agreed on the occasion that concerned stakeholders, including local companies and businesses, will collectively nominate a focal person for each of the privately sponsored projects and that private companies will also share the safety cum security related responsibilities of their Chinese partners and workers respectively. The meeting decided that place of residence of the Chinese guests will be decided in accordance to security situation and local police will be taken into confidence in this regard. Moreover, data about Chinese workers, professionals and partners associated with Non CPEC related projects will be updated on weekly basis and duly shared with the police department and so will be any change in their address or probable mobility.

Local businesses and companies engaged in sponsoring Chinese citizens were also asked to share details of their local workers and labours with RRF - Sindh.

DIG Amin Yousufzai reiterated that provincial government was absolutely committed to the safety of all foreigners particularly Chinese national visiting or staying in Karachi or any other part of Sindh.