KARACHI - Branch of a private bank was looted in old city area on Tuesday morning.

The robbers also took security guard’s weapon with them before leaving the bank. Police has detained five bank employees, including a branch manager, for investigations.

As per police’s version, the robbers entered branch of a private bank in Kharadar within the limits of Napier police station at around 8:35am.

“Total three men came on a motorcycle. After entering the bank, they held the cashier hostage and looted Rs600, 000 cash,” SHO Zafar Iqbal said, and added

that the robbers also looted gold from the bank.

Following the incident, officials from the Crime Investigation Agency, Counter-Terrorism Department and district police reached the site and collected the evidence.

The SHO said that the bank was looted after a proper planning, adding that police doubted the role of bank staff.

“The incident took place before bank’s opening, and the bank manager, Anwar, and a security guard were present at that time,” he divulged.

The officer said that five bank employees had been detained, including a manager, for questioning.

No case had been registered till the filing of this story.