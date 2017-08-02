Kandhkot - Kashmore police on Tuesday chalked out a plan to thwart any untoward situation during Independence Day celebrations.

The security plan was finalised at a meeting held here with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore Dr Samiullah Soomro in the chair. Police said under the plan more than 2,000 police personnel would be deployed in the city, who would especially guard the places where programmes would be held in connection with the Day. The SSP directed all DSPs, SHOs, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors to conduct search operations at all public places in their respective areas, and seal all the points leading to the city. Directing the police officials to remain in a state of high alert prior to the arrival of August 14, the SSP said it was the department’s prime responsibility to ensure protection of life of every citizen.