KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Karachi Zoo on Wednesday. Talking to media men on the occasion, he said he was visiting Karachi Zoo after 42 years. “I have received lots of complaints against the administration of the zoo; therefore I decided to inspect the situation myself,” he added.

He was accompanied by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro and was received by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, senior officers of the provincial government and KMC on arrival.

Enumerating the problems at the zoo, the CM said that there were encroachments around the garden, filthy condition in which animals had been kept and other problems.

He vowed to make Karachi zoo one of the best places to visit. He informed that he had also included upgradation of the zoo in the Karachi Package.

The CM further said that Architect Samar Ali Khan, MPA, and some other friends were working with the government to make Karachi Zoo the most beautiful place for the children to visit. Murad said that he was against keeping the animals in cages. “I have a plan under which the animals and birds will be kept out in the open so that they could enjoy their life apart from acquainting the visitors with their instincts and habits.

Giving an example of an elephant, he said they mostly lived in grasslands. “They are also found in the deserts and forests where there are swamps,” he said, and added, “The idea is to create such an atmosphere in the zoo where they can roam about freely.”

The CM said that Karachi Zoo spread over an area of 40 acres. “It can be turned into most beautiful zoological gardens of the country for which the provincial government is working in collaboration with KMC and leading architects,” he elaborated.

Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Wasim, while briefing the chief minister, said that Rs299.819 million scheme was being launched to upgrade and reconstruct the zoo for which the finance department had released Rs150 million.

The chief minister said that he had found the architectural design given by Samar Ali Khan for the reconstruction of Karachi Zoo, one of the best, and he would work on that. The CM was taken around various parts of the zoo.

On the occasion, he ordered the concerned authorities to submit to him a detailed upgradation, reconstruction and beautification plan of the zoo.