KARACHI - Lawlessness remains on the rise in the metropolis despite the tall claims made by law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) that its operations for the last over two-and-a-half years have brought respite to the Karachiites. As many as 31 people have so far lost their lives in the first month of the current year, Citizen Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) monthly report revealed.

The report also pointed out that proportional increase in street crimes deprived the people of 2622 cell phones, 143 four wheelers, 1727 two-wheelers in one month alone.

Besides the killing of 31 people, seven cases of extortion, one case of kidnapping for ransom and one case of bank robbery were also reported during the first month (January).

On the other hand, in a bid to control mobile phone snatching and thefts in the country’s commercial hub – Karachi, CPLC, in collaboration with police and mobile markets’ associations have chalked out a strategy under which any shopkeeper, in any part of the city, would have to fill in a Performa, issued by CPLC, before buying used cell phones from customers. The Performa demands complete necessary details of the customer, including his name, father’s name, address, CNIC number and cell phones’ IMEI number.

“Before buying a used cell phone from a customer, you (shopkeeper) will have to verify it from CPLC helpline 1102 or call 35682222 to verify the phone’s status– snatched, stolen or cleared,” a copy of CPLC’s performa reads.

“It is also compulsory for all shopkeepers to get a photocopy of a customer’s CNIC before buying a used cell phone,” it adds.

It further reads that the shopkeeper will be responsible if he does not follow a standard operating system (SOP), and added that the shopkeeper will have to face Section 411 of the Pakistan Penal Code. “The shopkeeper will also have to pay the actual cost of the phone to its customer if he sells any snatched or theft cell phone to any customer,” the performa adds. It also makes it mandatory for a shopkeeper to note down the cell phone number of the customer before buying any used cell phone from him. Under it, a shopkeeper is also responsible for seizing a cell phone and informing the CPLC, Special Investigation Unit of the Karachi police and market’s association, if he found criminal record stored in a cell phone he has purchased. The shopkeeper will have to maintain the record of each cell phone’s sale and purchase and also verify the status before unblocking any blocked cell phone.