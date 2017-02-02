KARACHI : Rejecting the recent raise in petroleum products’ prices, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman has severely criticised the federal government for constantly increasing rates of petroleum products. The JI leader, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said that the recent hike was the evidence of the fact that the rulers were only battling for their political survival, and people were nowhere to be seen on their priority list.

He further said that the government had been increasing miseries of people, particularly since the beginning of the current calendar year. Naeem said that a common man was already facing acute financial hardships due to inflation and corruption, while the government and ministers were busy in safeguarding the monetary benefits of their families and their masters. He demanded the government to withdraw the recent increase in petroleum prices and take concrete steps to mitigate the miseries of people. He advised the government that instead of making baseless claims about the welfare of people and misleading the latter by paying lip service, it should take concrete steps to alleviate their sufferings. Rejecting the federal finance minister's claims on economy, he pointed out that a liter of petrol cost around Rs35 to the government and the government sold it at around Rs 70.

He also blasted the government for raising the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and said that the government was hands in gloves with CNG station owners.