KARACHI - The representatives of labour class here on Wednesday urged the rulers to remove all the impediments in the provision of right to association and collective bargaining to all 60 million workers of the country.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), Convener of Sindh Labour Solidarity Committee Habibuddin Junaidi, NLC Secretary Karamat Ali, Habibur Rahman and other labour leaders said that Pakistan was bound to take measures to remove all hindrances in the provision of right to join trade unions and collective bargaining under 8 Core-Labour Conventions of International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“Under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Plus, Pakistan is bound to implement 27 international conventions, including the eight key Core Labour Conventions,” said Karamat Ali.

"Currently only one to three percent workers are organised under the trade unions in Pakistan, which is a very low percentage,” he said, and added, “This is because lots of obstacles have been created, which prevent labourers from joining trade unions."

Karamat welcomed the country-wide referendum scheduled to be held on February 2, 2017 to elect Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) in WAPDA, and announced to support All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro-Electric Workers Union, led by Khursheed Ahmed and Abdul Latif Nizamani. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had allowed the country-wide referendum on February 2, by disallowing separate referendums in 16 distribution companies of WAPDA.

Earlier, the WAPDA management had allowed separate referendums in all its 16 distribution companies.

“We appreciate the IHC’s decision and fully support the referendum at national level,” said Ali.

All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro-Electric Workers Union has been winning the CBA referendums for the last several years and it is also the current CBA.

Besides other achievements for the welfare of workers, the main credit for stopping privatisation of WAPDA also goes to the sitting CBA.

In 2016, the All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro-Electric Workers Union had launched a country-wide campaign and held protest demonstrations which resulted in the cancellation of privatisation of WAPDA. “Other labour organisations had also joined them,” said Ali.

Habibur Rahman from WAPDA Union said that both Sindh and Balochistan were the beneficiaries of Hub Dam, which was being maintained by WAPDA.

“Around Rs2, 212 million are to be paid by these provincial governments,” he added.

Liaqat Sahi said that trade unions were struggling for the formation of a union on a national level instead of at provincial or local level.

He demanded to abolish third-party contract system, which, he said, was against the Constitution. “For many years, this contract system is enforced in many companies,” he added.

Those who attended the press conference were Jalil Shah, Saeed Baloch, Mir Zulfiqar Ali, Liaqat Sahi and Jalil Shah.