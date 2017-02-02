KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday imposed ban on burial in six graveyards of the metropolis because of no further space in them.

The mayor, while taking strict notice of the news and reports about burial of dead bodies in the already crammed graveyards of KMC, directed the concerned officials to immediately close all such graveyards where no further space is available for burial.

He also directed to take stern action against those grave diggers or other staff of the graveyards who were found violating this order by demolishing old graves for new burial.

Following the directives of the mayor, burial in Azeempura Graveyard in Shah Faisal Colony and Colony Gate Graveyard has been banned by KMC and Jamia Millia Graveyard will be available for burial as an alternative.

Likewise, Maula Bux Korangi No 6 graveyard has also been closed down and its replacement would be Chakra Goth Graveyard.

Residents of Malir Model Colony would, after the closure of Model Colony Graveyard, have been asked to bury their dead in Mathapan, Malir Cantonment Graveyard and with the closure of Paposh Nagar Graveyard in North Nazimabad, alternate burial will be available in Mohammad Shah Graveyard in Siddiqabad and after the closure of Yaseenabad Graveyard in Gulberg, alternate burial will be available in Mohammad Shah Graveyard in North Karachi, Siddiqabad, New Karachi and Surjani Town Sector7.