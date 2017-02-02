KARACHI: The closing ceremony of supporting female graduate’s access to Information Technology Sectors through Internship Programs project was organized by Hamdard University in Karachi. This project was executed by Hamdard University, supported by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through Gender Equity (GEP) of Aurat (AF). In all graduates completed the course.

Prof Dr Pervez Akhtar, Director, HIET, Hamdard University briefed during the event that the projects was initiated to train over 100 fresh female information technology graduates, and provide the required training in 15 months. Female graduates of ITC Karachi region got registered and received four weeks IT and labor law related trainings.

After these trainings female graduates joined local IT based organizations for internship and job opportunities. During internship Rs6000 per month were paid to each individual by USAID. Dr Akhtar appreciated the hard work and dedication of the whole project team.

Addressing the audience Ehnaz Rahman said that Women’s economic empowerment is one of the objectives of GEP, which is the largest USAID program in Pakistan specifically supporting women’s empowerment. This 40-million dollars, five-year program aims to improve women’s access to justice; expand economic opportunities for women; advocate for women’s social and political empowerment; support survivors of gender-based violence; and build the capacity of government ant civil society to prevent, respond to, and eliminate gender-based violence.

Later Prof Dr Pervez Akhtar and Mehnaz Rehman gave away the Certificates to the successful candidates. Members of academia, students and people from different walks of life attended the event.