KARACHI : Protests were held against the house arrest of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed in different parts of the city on Wednesday, including Sakhi Hassan, Water Pump, Jauhar Chowrangi, Shaheen Complex, Nati Jati Bridge, Punjab Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Chowrangi, Drig Road and others.

The protestors were carrying placards and banners in their hands, inscribed with slogans in support of JuD chief.

They also raised slogans against the USA and India.

They termed the detention of Hafiz Saeed illegal and demanded his immediate release.

Similarly Hindu community of Tharparkar also staged a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Addressing the demonstrators, the community leaders said that JuD was a welfare-oriented organisation, which worked in Thar without any discrimination and helped people in times of crises. “Today we stand with Hafiz sahib and demand his immediate release,” they added.

Speaking on the occasion, JuD Karachi chief Muzzamil Iqbal Hashmi said that the government had taken a cowardly and painful decision of detaining Hafiz Saeed. He said that the government’s move had conveyed a negative message to the people of Kashmir. The JuD leader further said that today the people were protesting for the release of Hafiz Saeed and even the Hindu community was out there to support the party’s stance, as it had always served the people without any consideration for religion. He said that the party had never promoted extremism and terrorism. “JuD’s ideology is to serve humanity,” he emphasised.

JuD Karachi chief further said that the government had detained Hafiz Saeed without any justification and asked it to release him forthwith.