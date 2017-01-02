KARACHI: Crackdown against criminal elements under National Action Plan (NAP) continues in Karachi as three terrorists were apprehended during police and intelligence agencies joint operation in the city on Sunday night.

According to details, police and intelligence agencies conducted a joint operation in SITE area of Karachi on a tip-off and arrested three terrorists of a banned outfit during house-to-house search.

Police sources said that the arrested terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in the city. Police have also recovered explosive material, detonators, ball bearings and awan bombs from their possession. Further investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile seven people were injured in the Mega city on Sunday when part of a roof of a dilapidated house near Kala Pul area collapsed.

According to eye-witnesses, a large number of people were present on the roof of the house during a birthday party when a portion of the roof collapsed.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby Jinnah Hospital.