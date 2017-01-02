KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired the 18th apex committee session today.

The members of the meeting were briefed by Home secretary Shakeel Mangnejo.”16 terrorists were sentenced in military courts while 19 cases are still being heard. Sindh's legal committee has decided to send nine more cases to the military courts," he said.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Police IG A.D. Khawaja, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig and Director General Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed. The Sindh Police IG has returned from forced leave, after the Sindh High Court stayed orders for his removal.

Senior ministers including Nisar Khuhro, Maula Bakhsh Chandio and Murtaza Wahab are also attending the session.