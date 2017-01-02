KARACHI - Karachi Transport Action Committee President Mohammad Ashraf Banglori has asked City Mayor Wasim Akhtar to streamline Karachi's sewerage system.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said, "Sewage is overflowing in MA Jinnah Road, Jehangir Road, Purana Golimar, Lee Market, Garden Road and Ranshore Lane areas, causing problems for the people of these localities.”

“Sewage accumulates on these roads, causing traffic jams and unhygienic conditions. Pedestrians and bikers are in trouble because of this ugly condition of roads and streets,” he said. Heaps of solid waste in different areas of the city and sewage have become a big issue, which needs to be addressed on a priority basis, he said.