KARACHI - A seven-year-old boy was killed while over a dozen others were wounded due to stray bullets fired in the city to celebrate the arrival of New Year.

Despite the ban imposed by the Sindh government on aerial firing in the metropolis on the eve of New Year, Karachiites still managed to rejoice by resorting by firing gunshots in the air to celebrate the arrival of 2017.

Thousands of gunshots were fired along with the fireworks.

Police claimed to have arrested over two dozen youths for violating Section 144 imposed in the city.

A seven-year-old Subhan Irfan, resident of Block 14, Azizabad, was standing outside his residence when a stray bullet hit him. He was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police is still clueless about the culprits, while, later, it handed over the child’s body to his family after autopsy.

Similar incidents were reported from other parts of the city, including Gulberg, Liaquatabad, Defence, Keamari, Lyari, PIB Colony, Baldia Town, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shah Faisal, Korangi, Orangi, Garden and Malir.

A seven-year-old girl, namely Afta, daughter of Shaukat, was also among the injured. She sustained injuries when a stray bullet hit her in Liaquatabad No 2. Besides Afta, nearly a dozen others, including a 30-year-old woman, namely Afshan, were wounded in various parts of the city, including Brigade, Landhi, Jamshed Quarters, Baldia Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Pak Colony, Madina Colony, Ferozabad, Soldier Bazaar, Garden, PIB Colony and Kharadar.

The injured were later shifted to government hospitals, including Civil Hospital, Karachi, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Clifton police said it had arrested two cops who resorted to aerial firing and registered cases against them.

Similarly, nearly two dozen youngsters were arrested for violation of Section 144 in Clifton and Gulberg.