SHIKARPUR - Around 18-hour power breakdown in Shikarpur district on Sunday brought life to a standstill.

According to reports, the breakdown occurred when 14 feeders stopped functioning due to technical issues at around 3AM. The residents of Shikarpur have strongly condemned such tactics by WAPDA and demanded the high-ups to take notice of prolonged power outages, saying their businesses and other activities are badly hit due to this.

And there was complete darkness when this scribe was filing the story.