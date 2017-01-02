HYDERABAD - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Moula Bakhsh Chandio said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was 'unnecessarily' criticising the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Talking to the media outside the Sindh Museum here, Chandio alleged that the PTI was not adopting serious approach on national issues. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address a rally on January 5.

Earlier addressing a condolence reference for late Syed Qamar Zaman Shah, he said the late Shah was one of the contemporaries of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and he supported the party during its formative phase.

MNA Syed Navid Qamar, son of late Syed Qamar Zaman Shah, former federal secretary Mazharul Haq Siddiqi and others also addressed the reference.