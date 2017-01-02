HYDERABAD - The Sindh Bar Council has directed its four senior members to take charge of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, Hyderabad, because it failed to conduct the bar's annual elections.

According to a letter issued by the SBC Secretary Zain-ul-Abidin on Dec 31, the council's executive committee directed for the step after taking notice of the delay in conducting the fresh polls.

The secretary further directed the members to verify the list of members within seven days and submit the same to the council for preparation of the final voter lists.

The polling to elect the new body was already scheduled for January 14, the letter reads.

The members who had been given the task, include Ahmed Nawaz Khan Pechuho, Arbab Ali Chandio, Sain Bakhsh Nizamani and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui.