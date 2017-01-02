KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that if the United Nation's Security Council (UNSC) could not protect 1.2 billion Muslims then the latter should quit the so-called UN.

He also urged Islamic countries to establish a mutual world market, mutual educational syllabus and a joint force.

Addressing Umaat-e-Rasool (SAW) rally, organised by JI, Karachi to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Myanmar and Aleppo (Syria), the JI leader accused the UN of practicing dual standards and hypocrisy.

He lamented that the so-called international institutions did not act to lessen the plight of innocent Muslims. “They only take action when they deem it fit or when the interests of global powers are at stake,” he said, and added, “They raise their voice even for animals, but do not take any concrete step to help the oppressed Muslims.”

Tens of Thousands of people, belonging to various walks of life from across the city, participated in the march. A large number of seminary and college students also attended the rally. The participants, carrying placards and banners, were chanting slogans against the hypocrisy of the Muslim rulers as well as apathy of global powers.

Scores of women and children were also present on the occasion. Siraj brought home the fact that the march was an expression of solidarity with the oppressed Muslims across the world, particularly of Kashmir, Myanmar and Aleppo.

He shed light on the plight of Muslim women and children in Aleppo, who, he said, were being subjected to rape, physical and mental torture and executions. He expressed deep sorrow over the silence of Muslim leaders over the issue.

The JI chief said that the presence of such a large number of people in the march proved that the Ummah was still alive. He opined that Pakistan should play an active role against these brutalities.

“Being a JI chief, I urge the government of Pakistan to take steps in this regard,” he added.

He pointed out that JI had always raised its voice over the issues confronting the Muslims across the world. “If the Ummah had a single Slahuddin Ayubi, the situation would have been better,” he wished.

However, Siraj hailed the active role played by Turkey to highlight the issues confronting the Muslims across the world.

Talking about the situation on the country’s eastern border, the JI chief said that blocking of river waters flowing into Pakistan would be a declaration of war against the country.

He said that although the rulers of Pakistan were weak, but the nation was stronger.

He predicted that 2017 would be the year of struggle for a peaceful Islamic revolution.

“JI, if came to power, would ensure social justice in the society,” he said, and added, “JI is determined to transform the country into a clean, green, and peaceful Islamic republic.”

Siraj was of the view that the current global scenario demanded active role from Pakistan in affairs of the region as well as the whole world.

JI Sindh chief Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui, in his address, regretted that differences among Muslims were allowing the Buddhists to carry out persecution of Muslims in Myanmar with impunity.

He also blasted the so-called liberal segments for not highlighting the issues of Muslims in Myanmar and Syria.

He vowed to get the Ummah united. “Despite UN’s criminal silence, we are thankful to Turkey, France and other Western countries who raised their voice for the people of Syria and Myanmar,” Siddiqui added.

Addressing the participants JI Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rahman said that about 4 million Muslims in Syria had been compelled to flee. "No one cares for them, no one talks for them. Unfortunately the Arab countries are also purposefully ignoring these migrants," he said, adding that the situation had put a question mark over Pakistani nation's position.

He was of the view that Karachi had always represented the Ummah. “The march demands the Islamic block in the world to mend its ways and play its due role in resolving the issues pertaining to Muslims,” he said, and warned the leaders of Islamic countries of overwhelming reaction from within their own countries if they did not pay heed to the aspirations of Muslims.

He demanded restoration of Islamic state of Rohangia, which had fallen when the British had invaded Myanmar.

He also stressed the need for forming a global forum to ensure protection of Muslims across the world