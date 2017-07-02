SHIKARPUR - An alleged bandit was killed in an encounter while his three accomplices managed to escape when they were allegedly plotting a dacoity on Khanpur-Shikarpur Indus Highway near Shahzado, in the limits of Khanpur Police Station, at midnight, some 30 kilometers from here.

According to a police official, policemen on routine patrolling spotted a four-member gang of dacoits on Indus Highway. “Resultantly, an encounter took place, as a result of which, one dacoit, later identified as Fakir Jaffari aka Mendhro, was killed on the spot while his three accomplices managed to escape, getting the benefit of darkness.

Police claimed to have recovered one Kalashnikov and a large quantity of bullets from his possession. According to an official, the Sindh government had announced Rs0.5 million as his head money. Body of the deceased was transported to Tehsil Hopsital Khanpur for medical formalities and was later handed over to his heirs. An FIR was registered on the complaint of Riaz Ahmed, a head constable, on behalf of the state, informed SHO Khanpur Ayub Dogar.

Further investigation was underway till the filing of this story.