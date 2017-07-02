Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday telephoned Minister for Local Bodies Jam Khan Shoro and directed him to ensure that all encroachments alongside drains were removed and sewage was flushed out from Karachi roads.

He asked the minister to active all DMCs and KMC employees in their respective areas, and said that an effective strategy be chalked out to flush out all the rainwater by removing encroachments alongside big and small nullahs.

He also directed the minister to seek cooperation from Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra and DMCs in-charges so that the water could be drained out from the city roads and streets.

He also asked him to ensure that covers of the gutters be placed over them, if they were broken or stolen. “The local government should take measures on a war footing to resolve these issues,” he ordered. Giving progress report to the chief minister, the LG minister said that he had been visiting nullahs separately since 2:00pm last night and 90 percent encroachments on the banks of Gujjar Nullah had been removed while cleanliness drive at Kalri and Pitcher Nullahs was also in progress.

“We have pumped out the rainwater from all major roads, and now our major focus is to drain out the water from the lanes,” he said.

The CM applauded the efforts of the minister, and said he was working hard to clear the roads.

He further directed the minister to ensure proper garbage lifting accumulated after the rains.

Bilawal announces PPP Punjab Women Wing office-bearers

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has approved the names of office-bearers of Women Wing, Punjab.

In a notification issued from Bilawal House on Saturday, the PPP chairman announced Nasira Meo as Vice President of the Women Wing and Nargis Faiz Malik as the general secretary.

A day earlier, the PPP had announced the names for the posts of president, secretary general and secretary information in party’s women, minority, youth and legal wings in Sindh.

As per the press release issued from Bilawal House, Shagufta Jumani, Dr Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto and Sadia Javed have been appointed as president, secretary general and secretary information, respectively, in the PPP Women's Wing.

For its minority wing, the party chose Dr Lal Chand Ukrani, an MPA, for the position of president, while Poonjo Mal Bheel, a former Muttahida Qaumi Movement lawmaker, who had joined PPP in April 2016, was made the provincial secretary general.

Anthony Naveed has been made the secretary information. He has served as the chief minister’s special assistant on inter-faith harmony for several months.

For People’s Youth Organisation, the party chose one of its former student leaders, Javed Nayab Laghari, as its president. Laghari has served as a member of People’s Student Federation Sindh’s coordination committee.

Mehmood Junejo and Shafqat Hussain Mirani have been nominated as the secretary general and secretary information of the party’s youth wing, respectively.

For the People’s Lawyers Forum, serving Additional Advocate General Sindh Allah Bachayo Soomro has been nominated as the provincial president. Arshad Hussain Naqvi and Muhammad Khan Buriro have been appointed as secretary general and secretary information, respectively.