MIRPURKHAS - Directing all the engineers and sub-engineers as well as other staff to remain in a state of high alert during the monsoon season, Left Bank Outfall Drainage (LBOD) Project Director (PD) Mansoor Ahmed Memon has called for intensified, round the clock patrolling to check the flood situation.

Sources have informed that in the light of directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take precautionary measures before the start of monsoon rains in the province, LBOD (PD) Mansoor Ahmed Memon has asked all the staff of Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Badin drainage division to ensure smooth flow of water in the LBOD drains while also strengthen weak banks of these drains.

It is reminded here that after or during the rainfall, people divert the rainwater into the LBOD drains to save their crops and other properties as a result of which water level in the drains increases, posing serious threats to the population living on the banks of these drains.

Badin had been flooded in the past after one of the drains had burst its banks while last year illegal encroachments in Dhoropuran in Digri had been removed to ensure smooth flow of saline and rainwater.