KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded the government to impose an emergency in Karachi so as to ensure cleanliness across the city.

Addressing a press conference at JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq, here on Saturday, he said that the city has been going through the worst phase of its history. He said that the water and sewerage system of the city collapsed badly.

The first spill of rain in the city has unveiled the reality behind the towering claims of the provincial government, he said, adding that Karachi has been presenting the worst example of bad governance. The miserable situation of roads has also irked the lives of citizens, he added. He said that owing to the post-rains scenario of the city, a fumigation campaign to disinfect the city was the need of the hour. Fumigation and cleanliness drive is essential to avoid outbreaks of various diseases.

He further said that Rs830 million had been allocated for cleanliness of rain drains and other nullahs whereas the situation of the city after rains has been revealing a lot in this regard. He asked the rulers that where did they spend the amount?

Engr. Naeem said that K4 project for provision of 260 million gallon water to Karachi, has been pending since 2006 due to the inability of the provincial as well as local government. Due to this apathy of the rulers, the citizens of Karachi have been facing an acute shortage of water while the tanker mafia in the city has been flourishing on a rapidly increasing pace.

He also shed light on the situation of roads and other civic facilities and demanded of the government to resolve the issues on war footing basis.

Further talking about the KE, he said that load shedding of upto 30 hours in some areas and frequent power breakdowns across the city have also been indicating the saga of investment in power supply infrastructure by KE. He accused the KE administration of stealing copper and demanded of the authorities to take appropriate action against those responsible in this regard. He demanded of the provincial and local government to stop blaming each other and take measures to restore daily life in the city.