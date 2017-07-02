SUKKUR - Condemning torture on Member National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti in a prison in Punjab, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has wondered that if this is the situation in people’s representative case, then what treatment is meted out to a common man in jail.

He was talking to media here at his residence on Friday night.

He said that parliament was not intimated before the arrest of the MNA.

He further said that such a harsh treatment reminded us of dictatorial times when the political workers were subjected to torture. “However, this is expected of PML-N’s government, because it is accustomed to such sorts of practices,” Khursheed added.

He said that in the past, Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto had faced torture at the hands of Nawaz government, and presently Jamshed Dasti was facing atrocities.

Thanking the chief justice of Lahore High Court for taking notice of torture on the MNA, leader of the opposition said that he had written a letter to the speaker National Assembly and the chairman Senate, requesting them to take notice of the incident.

He said that he saluted Dasti for facing difficulties in the jail, but not succumbing to the pressure.

He said that Dasti was subjected to torture as a punishment for raising voice in parliament for the rights of people, adding he was being targeted because he was a poor man.

“I have not been punished though I also speak about people’s rights in the parliament,” he added.

Khursheed said the government should excuse from the people not Dasti, adding that such acts had defamed the country.