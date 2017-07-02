KHAIPUR - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has that PPP wants to change the system. Talking to newsmen at Moro on Saturday, Khursheed claimed that only Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) talked about the rights of masses. He said that during the last four years of PPP government in Sindh, there was no political prisoner.

He further said that PPP had supported democracy and empowered the parliament in the country by shifting the powers to the provinces under the 18th Amendment.

Leader of the opposition boasted that PPP was unique when it came to its popularity in the country.