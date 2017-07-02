SHIKARPUR - The residents of Madeji Town and Pakistan People’s Party Shaheed Bhutto [PPP-SB] on Saturday protested against the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company [SEPCO] for resorting to prolonged loadshedding in Madeji Town and its surrounding areas.

Registering their protest, PPP-SB leaders Iqbal Langah, Niaz Brohi, Imdad Brohi and others said that the Sepco officials plunged Madeji Town and its surrounding villages into darkness to save units, which, they alleged, were being misused or stolen by them. These power cuts have ruined our businesses, they protested.

They said that in addition to routine loadshedding, there were power cuts after every 10 to 20 minutes due to which their electronic appliances were burnt daily.

They demanded the high-ups to take notice of twenty-hour power breakdown and play their role in ending this practice.

The residents of Madeji Town shut down their shops in protest and raised slogans against Sepco officials.