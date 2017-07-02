MIRPURKHAS - MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) district Mirpurkhas Organiser Mujibul Haq and other members of the district committee have alleged that decisions of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas are being taken by the people outside Mirpurkhas.

In a joint press statement issued here on Saturday, MQM-P office-bearers warned of a strong reaction if poor Mohajir employees continued to be sacked from their jobs.

They said that the future course of action would be announced soon after mutual discussions.

Calling BISE chairman and secretary prejudiced and bigoted, they blamed them for what they called economic massacre of Mohajir employees. Owing to their anti-Mohajir attitude, poor Mohajir employees are disappointed, they said.

They demanded the higher authorities to stop these board officials from taking prejudiced decisions, warning otherwise they would face a massive reaction.