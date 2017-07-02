KARACHI - Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Deputy Secretary General Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi has said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to Parachinar and his assurances to the families of blasts victims had convinced the protesters to end their sit-in.

“Following the development, MWM has also wound up its sit-in, it has been holding to express solidarity with the people of Parachinar,” he added.

He was addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Saturday. Ali Hussain Naqvi and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Allama thanked chief of the army staff for his Parachinar visit, and his leading role in meeting demands of the protesters. He also thanked all those who had supported the heirs of blasts victims, and particularly media for coverage of the sit-in.

He denounced Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) government, saying that it had attitude towards Parachinar issue was irresponsible. “The government has demonstrated irresponsibility as nobody from the government has gone to Parachinar to meet families of the victims despite weeklong sit-in,” he said.

MWM leader said that state institutions, and particularly the civilian government had failed to shoulder their responsibilities because terrorists were targeting the loyal sons of Pakistan, at will.

He praised the Sunni-Shia unity in Pakistan, saying that the prevailing unity had defeated the enemies.

Allama further said that Sunni-Shia unity had also foiled the attempts of those elements who were trying to turn Pakistan into a sectarian country at the behest of Zionists and their allied Arab monarchs.

He said that General Zia and his remnants were responsible for terrorism and extremism in Pakistan today. “MWM wants Pakistan that Mohammad Ali Jinnah, father of the nation, had envisioned for future generations,” he concluded.