KARACHI - Police on Saturday said it had arrested the murderer of a senior female journalist.

Investigations SSP Zulfiqar Maher disclosed this at a press conference held here at his office.

The journalist, Zeba Burney, 65, was found dead inside her apartment in Khudadad Colony within the limits of Brigade police station on the first day of Eidul Fitr.

She was murdered on the moon night. Her maid had first reported her death when she entered the house on Eid day and later informed the neighbours and police. Police had registered a murder case against unidentified persons on behalf of victim's brother Zafar, after it doubted the contention she had committed suicide. Speaking to the media men, Investigations SSP Zulfiqar Maher claimed to have probed the case besides arresting the murderer.

He said it was a challenging task to get to the perpetrator of the crime as there were not enough evidences in the case. “Despite this, we have probed this case in a very short time,” he said confidently.

The accused arrested was identified as Kashif Jamil, who murdered the journalist to loot cash, jewellery and other valuables. "He killed her after she offered resistance to his robbery bid," Maher told media.

“The accused strangled Zeba to death with the help of telephone wire and later hanged her body to give an impression that she had committed suicide. The accused, who was the neighbour of the victim in the past, had been asked to leave the apartment after he was unable to pay the rent,” he elaborated.

The deceased was associated with a local Urdu newspaper for over 30 years. Her husband was also a journalist and had died about 15 years ago. She was retired now, and was living alone. She was also associated with Karachi Press Club. Taking notice of the murder, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial had ordered the police officials to arrest the culprit. Karachi Union of Journalists had also condemned the incident and demanded probe into the case.