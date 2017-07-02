KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi has said that snatching of powers from various departments is on the rise in Sindh.

“PTI condemns such practices by the provincial government,” he said, and added, “Zardari’s government is still working on the agenda to destroy each and every department of the province.”

Zaidi said that while on one hand Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) government had failed to deliver during the last eight years of its tenure, on the other hand its interference in police’s affairs had completely destroyed the department.

He said that taking away powers from the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) was unjustified.

“If Zardari’s government has any sympathy with the people of Sindh, then it should learn from the style of governance in vogue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP),” he said, and added that the KP government had brought about a revolution by empowering the police department.

PTI leader further said that rulers in Sindh had made police their slaves and had promoted the culture of likes and dislikes. He demanded the chief minister to show maturity and take back his decision of restricting the powers of IGP.