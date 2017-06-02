KARACHI - The Karachi administration in its campaign against profiteers and adulterators here on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs926,500 on 297 retailers. Karachi Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Khan, sharing details of the exercise, said 14 milk sellers were penalized for either overcharging or adulterating the product and a fine of Rs40,000 was imposed on them.

As many as 55 grocers were punished with a fine of Rs416,500 for violating the officially approved price list; 23 chicken sellers were also penalized for the same crime and Rs44,000 fine was imposed on them; 57 green grocers were penalised with Rs64,000 fine followed by 106 fruit sellers with Rs19,100 fine for overcharging the buyers.

Eleven meat sellers were made to pay a fine of Rs63,000 and 28 bakers of Rs93,000 for unauthorized profiteering along with three other profiteers made to pay Rs 15,000 fine. Areas covered during the campaign included Saddar, Civil Lines, Garden, SITE, Baldia, Firozabad, Jamshed Quarters, Gulshan e Iqbal, Gulzar e Hijri, Liaqutabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Baldia, Bin Qasim, Ibrahim Hyderi, New Karachi, Landhi, Korangi and Model Colony. The Commissioner of Karachi said the administration will not allow unscrupulous elements to exploit the unassuming consumers under any pretext. He said the administration is committed to ensure that quality and unadulterated products are readily available to the people at reasonable rates.